Louisiana man shoots 14-year-old neighbor in head after she strays into his yard playing hide-and-seek with other kids

David V. Doyle, 58, was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm after opening fire on a group of children that wandered onto his property while playing hide-and-seek in the neighborhood. The Sun Herald reports that one was shot in the head but survived and her injuries are not life-threatening.

Several kids were playing in the area and used a neighbor's property to hide, according to the sheriff's office. The property owner, identified as Doyle, told deputies he went inside and grabbed his gun after he saw shadows outside his home, the release said. Doyle said when he went back outside, he saw several people running from his property and opened fire.

According to other reports, the street is a dead end with only three residents: Doyle, the victim, and her family, and another relative of the victim.