Raccoon snoops around a patio — until an indoor cat gives it a massive jump scare (video)

Enjoying the peace and solitude of a dark night out, a self-assured raccoon is in no hurry as it casually sniffs and snoops around an outdoor patio as if it owns the joint. But the nocturnal creature doesn't see what we see — a house cat staring at it through a glass window. Until the raccoon finally looks up to a swiping, hissing kitty that gives the raccoon such a jump scare, it even made me jump — even though I knew it was coming! A staring showdown ensues, but only one (guess who) stumbles away in defeat. (See video below, posted by Ring.)

Front page thumbnail image: J K Laws / shutterstock.com