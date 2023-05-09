Source of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion "party noise" identified

Ruben Bolling
The Haunted Mansion. SolarSurfer (public domain)

Some Disneyland fans believe they've found the source of the party noises used in one of theme parkdom's most revered scenes: The epic Ballroom (or Grand Hall) Scene in Disneyland's The Haunted Mansion.

Major Records' "Sound Effects Vol VII's" Cocktail Party (No Music) track.

Seems to be no more than a fan theory, but to the extent that you can make out the party noises on Haunted Mansion ridethrough videos, it doesn't sound wrong.

Here's a ridethrough video taken at Disneyland in which the rider had the good fortune to have a ride malfunction cause their vehicle (Doom Buggy, for theme park nerds) to stop briefly while overlooking the ballroom, affording a longer look, and listen, to the room. Ballroom scene at 9:15. What do you think?

hat tip: @JustinRuka