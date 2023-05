In this riveting BBC clip, renowned naturalist Sir David Attenborough narrates a video of his teenage self capturing a massive python! Interesting side note: The footage is from a 2016 series called Zoo Quest in Colour, which features color footage from the original 1954 series, Zoo Quest. Although the 1954 series was filmed in color, it was broadcast in black and white, as color television would not be introduced in the UK for another decade.