'60 Minutes' investigates child hiring practices at slaughterhouse cleaning company

60 Minutes investigates how children as young as 13 could have been hired by PSSI, a Wall Street-owned company with a billion dollars in annual revenue, to sanitize dangerous equipment in slaughterhouses in several states. The heartbreaking issue came to light when teachers in Grand Island, Nebraska, noticed acid burns on a student. The Department of Labor then conducted an investigation, led by 17-year investigator Shannon Rebolledo, which brought upon a national audit of PSSI. That's when they learned employing minors was a standard operating procedure. PSSI eventually settled with the government and paid the paltry fine of $1.5 million. (Sensitive readers may want to skip this video.)

Rebolledo shares how PSSI was able to hire children to begin with: