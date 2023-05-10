Blogger Heather Armstrong has passed away

Heather Armstrong, the strong voice behind long-time super popular mommy blog Dooce, has passed away. Heather lost to her long and very public struggles with depression. This is monumentally heartbreaking.

One of my first memories in digital publishing was defending Heather's right to run a version of her ever-changing logo that said something about sucking balls or donkey dicks to a huge advertiser. We remained in touch over the years, most recently discussing her battles with depression and the treatments she was trying.

Our deepest condolences to her family.

NYTimes:

