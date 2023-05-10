Humans gobble at a turkey, and it gobbles right back at them in amusing exchange (video)

A couple in Southern California spotted a turkey outside their house window one recent evening and decided to talk turkey, gobbling at it through their security intercom. And without missing a beat, the turkey gobbled right back. This lead to a passionate discussion between the humans and feathered creature that went on for nearly a minute. Unfortunately, a turkey translator is not on hand, but the outspoken bird seemed to get in the last word. (See video below, courtesy of Ring.com.)

