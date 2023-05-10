Libresse plagiarizes cartoonist Gemma Correll in international ad campaign

Gemma Correll creates very funny and very appealing comics, so of course huge multi-national companies would like very much to steal them. Last week, she wrote on Twitter that global intimate care brand Libresse, aka @YoAmoNosotras, took one of her comics and made its own versions to promote themselves.
Libresse is a brand of the Swedish company Essity, operating under a number of names in local markets. Essity has a very convenient page for contacting them with any message you wish.
Here is the very good original comic, reprinted here with the permission of Gemma.
Libresse: PAY GEMMA!
Gemma Correll's website is here. I recommend that you visit!