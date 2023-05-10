In this May 4th installment of MSNBC's The Mehdi Hasan Show, Mehdi takes a look at the politics of resistance that has always beat at the heart of George Lucas' Star Wars. But the particular focus here is on Andor, the Disney+ Star Wars series that he sees as perfect for our moment and a potent "rebel manifesto" on empire, oppression, and resistance.
Mehdi Hasan on the politics of Star Wars
- andor
- authoritarianism
- Mehdi Hasan
- star wars
