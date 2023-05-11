Blue Willow is a free AI art generator

Do YOU want all the creative power of Midjourmey but don't want to have to pay a monthly subscription to get access to the good, reality-bending AI image generating toys? You might want to try Blue Willow:, then, which seems, as far as I can tell, to be the next-best alternative (certainly it works better for me than SD or Dall-E) – although it won't be as good as Midjourney's new 5.1 update which is out…soon, and you still have to use it via Discord which, sadly, makes me hate it and means that I will likely never touch it again.

Via Webcurios.