Christopher Nolan "tricked" studio into casting Cillian Murphy in Batman Begins

It's weird to root for someone you've never met, right? Human beings are tragically complicated creatures that have an astonishing tendency to prove that the faith you place in them was misguided, but, for some reason, that doesn't prevent us from becoming invested in the pursuits of strangers. If you're a fan of film and television, one of the strangers that you probably find yourself rooting for is Cillian Murphy.

Despite possessing solid acting chops for the last two decades, Murphy is only just now starting to get the recognition he richly deserves. With a starring role in the upcoming Christopher Nolan flick Oppenheimer, Murphy finally has a chance to break into the A-list. However, even though this is his first time anchoring a Nolan movie, Murphy has worked with the director on several occasions. According to Comic Book Resources, Christopher Nolan had to "trick" Warner Brothers into casting Murphy as the Scarecrow in Batman Begins.