Dolly Parton speaks her mind in 'World on Fire,' first single off 'Rockstar' album

"World of Fire," the first single off Dolly Parton's much-anticipated "Rockstar" album, is rocking, which is exactly the point. After decades in country music, Dolly rolled into the rock genre after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. That's surprising, but not as surprising as the song's lyrics, which carry a strong message. Dolly, known for her neutral political stance, is using her powerful voice to inspire her fans, regardless of who they voted for, to "rise above," "break the spell," and "turn it all around."

Here's a taste:

Don't get me started on politics

Now how are we to live in a world like this

Greedy politicians, present and past

They wouldn't know the truth if it bit 'em in the ass

Now tell me what is truth

Have we all lost sight

Of common decency

Of the wrong and right

How do we heal this great divide

Do we care enough to try

Liar, liar the world's on fire

What we gonna do when it all burns down

Billy got a gun, Joey got a knife

Janey got a sign to carry in the fight

Marching in the streets with sticks and stones

Don't you ever believe words don't break bones

Oh, can we rise above

Can't we show some love

Do we just give up

Or make a change

We know all too well

We've all been through hell

Time to break the spell In heaven's name

Liar, liar the world's on fire

Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down

Fire, fire burning higher

Still got time to turn it all around