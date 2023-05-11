Dolly Parton speaks her mind in 'World on Fire,' first single off 'Rockstar' album

"World of Fire," the first single off Dolly Parton's much-anticipated "Rockstar" album, is rocking, which is exactly the point. After decades in country music, Dolly rolled into the rock genre after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. That's surprising, but not as surprising as the song's lyrics, which carry a strong message. Dolly, known for her neutral political stance, is using her powerful voice to inspire her fans, regardless of who they voted for, to "rise above," "break the spell," and "turn it all around."
Here's a taste:
Don't get me started on politics
Now how are we to live in a world like this
Greedy politicians, present and past
They wouldn't know the truth if it bit 'em in the ass
Now tell me what is truth
Have we all lost sight
Of common decency
Of the wrong and right
How do we heal this great divide
Do we care enough to try
Liar, liar the world's on fire
What we gonna do when it all burns down
Billy got a gun, Joey got a knife
Janey got a sign to carry in the fight
Marching in the streets with sticks and stones
Don't you ever believe words don't break bones
Oh, can we rise above
Can't we show some love
Do we just give up
Or make a change
We know all too well
We've all been through hell
Time to break the spell In heaven's name
Liar, liar the world's on fire
Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down
Fire, fire burning higher
Still got time to turn it all around