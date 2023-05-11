Enjoy this sweet ukulele version of "Streets of Your Town"

I stumbled upon this sweet little ditty last night—it's a folksy ukulele version of the 1988 indie hit "Streets of Your Town" written by Brisbane, Australian-based band The Go-Betweens. The uke version I was lucky enough to find is performed by Melbourne-based band Velvetsiren, which is comprised of Jayson Cooper and Lisa Cook. On the video they state that it was their entry to the Montreal Ukulele Grand Prix, 2010. The video features their sweet vocal harmonies and ukulele strummings, against a backdrop of vintage footage of Melbourne. It's a perfect 3½ minute gem. Enjoy!