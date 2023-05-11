I stumbled upon this sweet little ditty last night—it's a folksy ukulele version of the 1988 indie hit "Streets of Your Town" written by Brisbane, Australian-based band The Go-Betweens. The uke version I was lucky enough to find is performed by Melbourne-based band Velvetsiren, which is comprised of Jayson Cooper and Lisa Cook. On the video they state that it was their entry to the Montreal Ukulele Grand Prix, 2010. The video features their sweet vocal harmonies and ukulele strummings, against a backdrop of vintage footage of Melbourne. It's a perfect 3½ minute gem. Enjoy!
Enjoy this sweet ukulele version of "Streets of Your Town"
- COMMENTS
- melbourne
- perfect pop songs
- Streets of Your Town
- The Go-Betweens
- ukulele ditties
- Velvetsiren
Hey, Melbourne! I'm coming to see you this week (Sydney, Adelaide and Wellington: you're next!)
I'm typing these words from Perth airport, after a wonderful time at the Perth Festival; my Australiasian tour for Walkaway has four more stops to go: tomorrow and Wednesday, I'll… READ THE REST
Free audiobook of Car Wars, my self-driving car/crypto back-door apocalypse story
Last month, Melbourne's Deakin University published Car Wars, a short story I wrote to inspire thinking and discussion about the engineering ethics questions in self-driving car design, moving beyond the… READ THE REST
Cory coming to Melbourne next week for four events
I'm heading to Melbourne, Australia next week to do a series of events with the Center for Youth Literature of the State Library of Victoria. I'm doing four events: The… READ THE REST
Get this refurbished HP ProDesk 600 computer for only $210
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: A powerful desktop is a must for any… READ THE REST
This AI-Powered Camera Drone takes aerial photography to a new level for only $150
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: The AIR NEO AI-Powered Autofly™ Camera… READ THE REST
This quadcopter is a great gadget for the whole family this summer
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. TL;DR: If you need a new hobby… READ THE REST