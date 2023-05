Oh, the joy Empty Gee felt as she watched her bloviating hero lie his way through CNN's misguided town hall! A curated audience of buffoons, a stream of endless lies, and now Georgia's congressperson of ill-repute steps up to offer Trump all the love.

https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1656466933305290754

Even if we let opinion be her opinion, Greene is lying about President Biden, who certainly talks to the press. Here is the President telling the press Marjorie is an idiot:

Dear Georgia: Please stop the insanity!