Musk claims to have hired a CEO for Twitter

Having trashed his $44 billion impulse purchase, Elon Musk is preparing to set someone up to take the blame. A tweet made by Musk says he's hired a CEO but then details the roles he intends to keep, which sure doesn't sound like this CEO will be in charge of much.

Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1656748197308674048

In addition to destroying the value of Twitter's validation program, Elon's incredible product leadership recently brought poorly encrypted DMs and phone calls to the Twitter app. I have a hard time believing the Executive Chairman, Multi-Dimensional Product Inventor of Note, CTO and whatever the "software & sysops" babble is, will allow the new CEO to run the company.

I bet they allow the CEO to take the blame.

Insider:

Musk has said from the beginning that he had planned for his stint as Twitter's CEO to be temporary. In December, the billionaire said he would eventually resign as CEO of Twitter after he ran a poll asking Twitter users whether he should quit and the majority voted in favor of Musk stepping down. He said earlier this year that he might need until the end of the year before he was able to hire a successor. "I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place and the product road map is clearly laid out," Musk said at the World Government Summit in Dubai in February.

We know Twitter isn't stabilized, so the only thing this news of Twitter's new CEO really seems to trumpet is that all the sucking butt failed to pay off.