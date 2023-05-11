Oregon's Swastika Mountain renamed

Swastika Mountain in Oregon's Umpqua National Forest outside of Eugene has been renamed Mount Halo to honor a local indigenous leader, Chief Halito of the Yoncalla Kalapuya tribe. The mountain's former name wasn't connected to the Nazi Party but to a cattle ranch from the early 1900s that used the swastika symbol for branding, which originally meant "good fortune" or "well-being."

Last summer, 81-year-old Joyce McClain petitioned to have the peak renamed: