Post-punk band The The release the music video for "This Is The Day" after 40 years

"This Is The Day" was released in 1983, and while the band created a video for the song 40 years ago, they never released it, because front man Matt Johnson wasn't happy with it. Since the song is now getting new airplay with its inclusion on the newly released soundtrack for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, Johnson has reconsidered and the band has decided to gift the world with the video. In my opinion, the video is an utterly perfect early 80s gem, in all of its awkward glory–and totally worth the wait!

The The posted the news on their Instagram, quoting Johnson, who explained why he never wanted to release the video and why he's changed his mind: