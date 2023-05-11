'Sesame Street' puppeteer gives a playful peek in to her fun-filled daily routine

Rusty Blazenhoff

In 2020, Megan Piphus Peace became the first Black woman puppeteer on Sesame Street, and has since been playing the role of 6-year-old Black girl Muppet Gabrielle. In this recent video, she gives a fun behind-the-scenes peek of her daily routine working on the long-running children's TV show.