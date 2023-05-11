Tech YouTuber unboxes original iPhone

If you still have your original iPhone, you may be sitting on a goldmine. Renowned technology YouTuber Marques Brownlee recently purchased a sealed original iPhone for a mind-boggling $40,000, for the sole purpose of unboxing it on his channel. Part of me is pained at seeing all that collector value being ruined, but another, probably more rational part loves the walk down memory lane.

There are fewer and fewer of these factory-sealed packages every day, so seeing a full unboxing in such painstaking detail is undeniably a treat.