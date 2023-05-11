Teenage Engineering's TP–7 field recorder has a motorized "tape reel"

The trusty Tascam in my drawer disgusts me now that I've seen Teenage Engineer's TP–7 field recorder, which is beautiful, costs seven times as much, and has a "motorized tape reel" used for scrubbing, menu navigation and for visual feedback.

TP–7 field recorder is a dedicated recording device with a 7 hr rechargeable battery and 128 gb of internal storage. available summer 2023, TP–7 is built to record sound, music, interviews and important ideas with zero friction in the highest possible quality. … record a quick memo with the built-in microphone or use any of the three stereo two-way jacks to connect external mics, headphones, studio monitors, or any other audio equipment like TX–6 or OP–1 field. connect via usb-c to use TP–7 as a multi-channel audio interface, midi controller, or for data transfer and charging. wireless connectivity options include MFi and ble. 6.35 mm to 3.5 mm jack adapter is also included.

The $1500 price tag marks it as something other than a useful tool for reporters, but I'm eager to see that scrubbing reel in action. Scrubbing is nightmarish on digital recorders: jumpy, staccato audio cues often grossly out of sync with where the device "is" as you try to rewind or fast-forward. Just don't use it to surreptitiously record illegal meetings of government officials! Perhaps it has a "motionless" mode…

Teenage Engineering TP-7 [teenage.engineering/store/]