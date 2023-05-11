Trippy wearable AI tech offers a screenless future

In this TED Talk, Imran Chaudhri, a former Apple designer and co-founder of Humane, shows off his company's new product – a rectangular AI-powered device with a camera and listening capabilities that's small enough to fit on a shirt pocket – offering a sneak peek into the future of technology. As part of the demo, he answers a call from his wife from a projection on the palm of his hand. In another, it shows off its language translation features.

You'll note that's me, and my voice, speaking fluent French, using an AI speech model that's part of my own AI. This is not a deepfake. In fact, it's deeply profound. This is my AI giving me the ability to speak any language and you having a chance to hear me speak that language in my own emotion and my own voice.

The device can also provide personalized recommendations, like avoiding certain foods due to intolerances, and read schedules or upcoming meetings by integrating with other devices and services.

What is this mad gadgetry? He explains: