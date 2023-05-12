Adidas to resume selling "parts" of its Kanye West-branded inventory

After Ye announced his anti-semitism, praised Hitler and started hanging out with gloating white supremacists, everyone stopped doing business with him. This created a conundrum for those with inventory branded around the artist formerly known as Kanye West, most spectacularly ~$800m "worth" of footwear warehoused by Adidas. The German apparel giant, already being sued over claims it knew full well what Ye was about, has found an ultimate resolution to the shoeish question: start selling it again.

At Adidas's annual shareholder meeting yesterday (May 11), CEO Bjørn Gulden announced the brand seeks to "sell parts of this inventory and donate money to the organizations that are helping us and that were also hurt by Kanye's statements," quoted in CBS news. But selling Yeezys wouldn't just be an act of charity. The rapper stands to gain from royalties of any stock Adidas sells, as Guden confirmed in March.

Apparently the obvious "donate it to the needy" is no longer a thing–the world has a surplus and clothing donations are unnecessary.