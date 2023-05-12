Boost your productivity with this stacked 24" dual screen monitor

TL;DR: Boost your productivity from work or home with Geminos Stacked Dual 24" Screen Monitor, now on sale for only $699.99 (reg. $799). This is the best price online!

Although the number of employees who have returned to their offices in a full-time capacity continues to climb with each passing month, there's no escaping the presence of fully remote (hello, free time) or hybrid employment opportunities. As a result, comfort in your home office (aka working in PJs) has never been more critical.

One of the benefits of working from the office is the ability to utilize multiple computer monitors. Not only does it help increase productivity, but it can also make your office space ergonomically sound, giving your mind and body the comfort needed to work steadily. Plus, ergonomic office essentials can help you avoid the awful tech neck, back pain, and other ailments that come with crouching over to look at your screen or slouching.

If you're finally looking to make the jump to dual monitors (we have no clue how you haven't yet), we've got you covered with the Geminos Stacked Dual 24" Screen Monitor for $699.99 (reg. $799).

Successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, Geminos offers an infinitely adjustable stacked dual-screen desktop monitor through a linkage system. The bottom monitor pivots in and out to create a bent visual appearance surface. The display area is closer to a square aspect ratio, allowing you to use both monitors without ergonomic discomfort.

This all-inclusive workstation has a built-in 1080P webcam for videoconferencing, powerful speakers for listening, and a USB hub. The 100W USB-C allows pass-through charging for those times you need to power your laptop or other devices (1 to 2 hours).

The Geminos also boasts anti-glare tech on both screens, a brightness of 250 nits, and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It's backlit via LED technology and offers 6-bit color depth. It's compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux operating systems. And while it's optimal for laptops and desktops, Xbox and PlayStation users can also enjoy it to maximize their gaming experiences.

It ships with two HDMI cables, two USB-C cables, and a USB A/C cable. There's also a one-year manufacturer's warranty.

