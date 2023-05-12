Disgraced Michael Flynn hits QAnon conspiracist with $150,000 lawsuit

Michael Flynn, the disgraced former national security adviser who pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia's ambassador, is suing a QAnon conspiracist named Jim Stewartson who claims Flynn invented QAnon.

You would think Flynn would enjoy being credited as the inventor of the crackpot conspiracy. After all, he's profited handsomely by associating himself with Q-minded folks.

From The New York Times February 6, 2021 article "Pushing QAnon and Stolen Election Lies, Flynn Re-emerges":

Mr. Flynn's dark view of Islam and eagerness to cultivate President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia have given way to an embrace of QAnon, the pro-Trump conspiracy theory, and a readiness to question the very fabric of American democracy. He has swapped a government job and an obsessive focus on "radical Islamic terrorism" for selling QAnon-branded T-shirts and a new media partnership with conspiracy theorists called Digital Soldiers.

But Flynn doesn't want the credit, he wants $150,000.

From Vice: