FOX concern trolls CNN over fact-checking

Well, I'll be!

FOX "News" is one of the few outlets that doesn't have a lot of room to criticize CNN's move to publicize Trump's 2024 campaign. Under the guise of a "town hall," CNN did just that! They gave Trump national airtime to lie! However, the bleating becomes more entertaining as Fox's "anger" turns into a complaint that CNN's fact-checking was lackluster.

It is just wild to hear Fox, who just paid out a 787 million dollar settlement over their lies, complaining that CNN isn't doing a good enough job fact-checking.

Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.

