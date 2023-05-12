FOX concern trolls CNN over fact-checking

Well, I'll be!
FOX "News" is one of the few outlets that doesn't have a lot of room to criticize CNN's move to publicize Trump's 2024 campaign. Under the guise of a "town hall," CNN did just that! They gave Trump national airtime to lie! However, the bleating becomes more entertaining as Fox's "anger" turns into a complaint that CNN's fact-checking was lackluster.
It is just wild to hear Fox, who just paid out a 787 million dollar settlement over their lies, complaining that CNN isn't doing a good enough job fact-checking.
Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.
Tarlov accused Collins of "dereliction of duty" for failing to hold Trump accountable for his multiple falsehoods:
To the point about the fact-checking I, I think that it is important to make sure that people at least hear some pushback, whether they actually process what it is that you said in response. That the truth does have to get out there. And there was such an incredible cascade of lies flowing out of his mouth from the border wall. He said, you know, 'I secured the whole thing. It's 1900 miles long.' He did 52 new miles. The documents. 'Obama took documents.' Didn't happen. 'Joe Biden didn't comply.' Joe Biden did comply. Perfect phone calls with Brad Raffensperger and with Zelenskyy. That Democrats support infanticide. And Kaitlan Collins let that one go and I thought that that was a major losing moment for her because if you wanna make the Dobbs decision a focal point, which it absolutely will be in this election, and you hear the former president say that Democrats support abortion up until nine months, even after the baby's born, uh, complete dereliction of duty. And on the day after he gets a ruling that he's sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll and he calls her a whack job and the audience is laughing?