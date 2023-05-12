George Santos confesses to theft in Brazil, must pay fines and restitution

George Santos, the new standard bearer for the Republican Party, confessed to theft in Brazil in exchange for having the case dropped against him. This must be a great relief to this ex-drag queen turned anti-drag queen crusader. Now, Kitara only has to deal with criminal charges in a single country now.

From The Washington Post:

According to authorities, Santos, then 19, entered a small clothing store in Niterói called the Salt in 2008 and wrote two bad checks worth $430 for clothing and shoes, court documents show. The merchant soon after went to the police and reported it, leading to a criminal embezzlement charge against Santos.

"I remember because I had to pay that value out of my own pocket," merchant Carlos Bruno Simões told Folha de S.Paulo last year.

Simões attended the Thursday hearing, which lasted less than a half-hour. He said he was disappointed in how little Santos will be forced to pay him.

"He got off super cheap," he said.