"I thought this job would be easier," says professional Loch Ness Monster hunter

In 1991, Steve Feltham quite his job, moved to the village of Dores on Loch Ness, and began hunting Nessie full time.

Early on, he "had one glimpse of something like a torpedo going through the water," Feltham says. "I did think this job was going to easier as I had a sighting in the first year and I thought it wouldn't be long until a second sighting would come along."

From BBC News:

"Because I am here full-time I speak to hundreds of people who do report something that we can't identify." Mr Feltham's dedication to his search saw him named Ambassador of the Year at the 2016 Highlands and Islands Tourism Awards. He had previously been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Record for the longest continuous vigil hunting for the Loch Ness Monster.

It's not clear whether Feltham's current career is remunerative.