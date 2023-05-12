Scientists have made an edible rechargeable battery, but suggest you don't eat it

Researchers have developed an extraordinary battery that is completely edible, made using safe and non-toxic materials that can be found fairly easily. It has the potential to replace traditional toxic batteries in toys and even in medical devices that go inside our bodies. However, despite it being touted as "edible," the scientists behind this remarkable innovation strongly advise against actually eating it. Its goal is really to bring safer and more sustainable energy storage solutions. Currently, however, the battery doesn't last very long, but scientists are actively working on improving its power capacity. '
Here is a list of everything that makes the battery work:
- Quercetin, a pigment found in almonds and capers, serves as the battery cathode, whereas riboflavin (vitamin B2) makes up the battery anode.
- The researchers used nori (edible seaweed that is used in the wrapping of sushi rolls) as the separator and a water-based solution (aqueous NaHSO4) as the electrolyte.
- Activated charcoal is employed to achieve high electrical conductivity in the battery.
- The battery electrodes come covered in beeswax and connect to a gold foil (used to cover pastries) that laminates a supporting structure made of ethyl cellulose.