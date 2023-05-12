Scientists have made an edible rechargeable battery, but suggest you don't eat it

Researchers have developed an extraordinary battery that is completely edible, made using safe and non-toxic materials that can be found fairly easily. It has the potential to replace traditional toxic batteries in toys and even in medical devices that go inside our bodies. However, despite it being touted as "edible," the scientists behind this remarkable innovation strongly advise against actually eating it. Its goal is really to bring safer and more sustainable energy storage solutions. Currently, however, the battery doesn't last very long, but scientists are actively working on improving its power capacity. '

Ars Technica: