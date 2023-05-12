Sweden to build road that will charge EVs while driving

Sweden is charging ahead with the world's first permanent road that lets electric cars and trucks (EVs) charge their batteries while driving. This "dynamic charging" will make EVs cheaper because it will reduce the size of its batteries up to 70 percent.

The electrified road will be built on a ~13-mile stretch of the existing E20 highway from Hallsberg to Örebro, between Stockholm and Gothenburg, and it should be ready for people to use in 2025/2026. This new electric road system (ERS) will help electric vehicles travel longer distances without stopping to charge. The project is led by Trafikverket, the Swedish Transport Administration.

The Next Web: