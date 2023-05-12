Ted Cruz berates reporters: "You don't get to argue with me"

The Recount recently tweeted this footage of Senator Ted Cruz that, like every other clip of Ted Cruz, is painful to watch. The Recount explains:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) berates reporters for pressing him on what he's done to help improve the immigration system during the Senate GOP's trip to the southern border Thursday ahead of Title 42 expiring.

My favorite part is when Cruz says to one of the reporters: "You don't get to argue with me." Ok, Ted. Texas, can't y'all vote him out next time? PLEASE!