The next Mortal Kombat game seems to be (another) reboot

After years of hype and speculation, Netherrealm Studios have revealed the very first teaser for the next game in the long-running Mortal Kombat franchise. In what seems like a long-running tradition for the series, which reboots more often than a 20-year-old laptop, it seems to be hinting at some kind of timeline reset – the short video features a clock ticking right past 12 and landing on 1.

This fits in perfectly with swirling leaks and rumors that the next game will be titled Mortal Kombat 1, developed exclusively for next-gen hardware, and launch sometime around September. Some other, more outlandish details have also allegedly surfaced, like getting The Boys' Homelander as a DLC character. Take that with a whole saltshaker, but either way this will be a game to keep an eye on.