Twitter's new CEO said to be NBC executive Linda Yaccarino

NBCUniversal's head of global advertising and partnerships, Linda Yaccarino, is reportedly the executive Elon Musk hired as CEO of Twitter. The Wall Street Journal:

NBCUniversal's head of advertising, Linda Yaccarino, is in talks to become the new chief executive of Twitter, according to people familiar with the situation. NBCU said Friday morning that Ms. Yaccarino was leaving the company, effective immediately. Ms. Yaccarino had been chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCU. She was with NBCU for more than a decade, where she has been an industry advocate for finding better ways to measure the effectiveness of advertising. As head of NBCU's advertising sales, she was key in the launch of the company's ad-supported Peacock streaming service.

Dylan Byers:

Elon Musk plans to make NBCUniversal advertising chief LINDA YACCARINO the next CEO of Twitter, per two sources familiar….

If you needed someone to smooth things out with advertisers but content to leave you running everything else, you could do a lot worse.

