Weekend plans for Americans: Vote in Eurovision?

I hadn't even heard of Eurovision until a couple of years ago, when I found out my daughter is a huge fan. The annual international song contest is a huge global phenomenon, with the Grand Final attracting 160 million viewers last year.

Each participating country, mostly European countries, sends one musical act to perform its song (seems to me, usually in the pop style of ABBA?), and then viewers and judges vote to crown a winner.

This year's Grand Final takes place tomorrow, Saturday, May 13, starting at 3pm Eastern time, with Liverpool, England hosting.

And for this first time since Eurovision started in 1956, this year, Americans will be allowed to vote. From The New York Times's article (link here):

"Traditionally, voting was limited to viewers in countries participating in the contest — who couldn't vote for their own act — meaning American Eurovision fans couldn't cast a vote. "But in a change that's indicative of Eurovision's world-spanning ambition, this year nonparticipating countries can vote for the first time, via an official online hub. That includes viewers in the United States."

It's not my thing, but I know my daughter will be watching and voting.