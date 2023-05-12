Weird party trick: rub garlic on your fingers to pick up an egg yolk without it breaking

What is this sorcery? This video shows that if you rub your fingers on a freshly cut clove of garlic, you can then gently pick up a raw egg yolk. I'm not entirely sure how this will prove useful in your life, but there you have it. (bookofjoe)
Why does it work? The Kitchn explains:
It has to do with the same hybrid sulfur, hydrogen, and carbon molecules that give garlic its strong smell. "Garlic releases mercaptans, which cause your finger to be sticky and form a bond with the egg yolk," explains TikToker Noah Young in a similar demonstration.