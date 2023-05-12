YouTuber who filmed own plane crashing admits he did it for the views

Trevor Jacob ran out of gas, abandoned his small plane to bail out, then posted the event, including plane-cam footage of the resulting crash, on YouTube. He's admitted the crash was intentional and will plead guilty to obstructing the investigation by cleaning up the site of the crash.

He reported the crash to the National Transportation Safety Board, who said he was responsible for preserving the wreckage. According to the plea agreement, Mr Jacob later claimed he did not know the location of the site. He did, and returned by helicopter and secured and removed the wreckage, which he later destroyed, the statement says.

I wonder if they'd have had a case had he not destroyed the evidence. The BBC reports that he did it all as part of a "sponsorship deal," but doesn't name the sponsor.