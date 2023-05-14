13-year-old girl punches shark, escapes with 19 stitches

A 13-year-old girl was bitten multiples time in a shark attack on a Florida beach last week. She survived by punching the fish in the face–just as naturalists recommend–deterring it from finishing its meal.

Ella Reed, speaking to ABC Local 10 News:

Reed told Local 10 News that she received 19 stitches after being bitten in the stomach, arm, finger and the top of her knee. "I was kinda in shock about everything that happened, so I wasn't really in pain because the adrenaline was through the roof," she said. Reed, a Florida native, said that she's never been afraid of the ocean and even after this encounter, she plans on getting right back into the water. "It was clear water so you never really know when it's going to happen," she said. Reed believes she was bitten by a bull shark about 5 to 6 feet long and is at home recovering.

Here's the University of Florida on how to avoid shark attacks: