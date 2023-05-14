$2,200 Kingdom Hearts chair doesn't even look like a Kingdom Hearts chair

Video game merch has been getting more and more ridiculous in recent years (remember the inFamous condoms?), and it may just have reached a new height of absurdity. Square Enix recently debuted a Kingdom Hearts-themed armchair that retails for just north of two thousand dollars… and doesn't even look like a Kingdom Hearts-themed armchair.

What do you MEAN there's an official Kingdom Hearts sofa you can buy that retails for 297,000yen… ($2,200USD, €2,000EUR)?!!!! 😵‍💫 https://t.co/7rzHeYgtwb — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 26, 2023

Have I just not played enough Kingdom Hearts? What exactly sets this apart from anything you'd find in your grandma's house? They didn't even have the courtesy to slap a logo on it!