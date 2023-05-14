Listen to Tom Russell, Calexico, and Lucinda Williams perform Dylan's "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall"

Bob Dylan's "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall" was released on May 27, 1963—almost 60 years ago. The foreboding mood of the song remains as relevant as ever. For an even darker version of the song than Dylan's, take a listen to this hauntingly beautiful rendition by Tom Russell, featuring Calexico and Lucinda Williams. It's from Russell's 2011 Album, Mesabi. The full lineup includes: Bass, Cello – Joey Burns; Drums, Percussion – John Convertino; Electric Guitar – Will Kimbrough; Engineer – Chris Schultz, Craig Schumacher, David Henry, Eric Liljestrand; Featuring [With] – Calexico, Lucinda Williams; Guitar [Ambient Guitar] – Chris Schultz; Piano, Organ [Pump Organ], Organ, Drum [Thunder Drum] – Barry Walsh (2); Trumpet – Jacob Valenzuela; Vocals – Lucinda Williams; and Vocals, Acoustic Guitar, Baritone Guitar – Tom Russell

Pop Matters describes Russell's version:

After ending the album proper with the hopeful "Love Abides", Russell goes back to where he began with the first of a pair of bonus tracks, a cover of Dylan's "A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall". Performed as a duet with Lucinda Williams, Russell takes Dylan's apocalyptic warning and makes it even bleaker. Where Dylan's delivery was a breathless call to action, Russell and Williams' grim performance leaves no room for hope.