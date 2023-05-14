Photographer Kirill Neiezhmakov's hyperlapse tour of Vienna, Austria kicks off at the St. Stephen's Cathedral and goes on to explore landmarks like the Graben, Hofburg Palace, Wiener Riesenrad, Schonbrunn Palace, and more. Throughout the beautifully edited adventure, keep an eye out for Austria's elusive marsupials, which is a nod to the "No kangaroos in Austria" meme. (Nag on the Lake)
Stunning hyperlapse tour of Vienna in search of elusive 'Austrian kangaroo'
