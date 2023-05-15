Car attempts U-turn on impossibly narrow steep road

Somehow this driver ended up with his car perpendicular on a steep and narrow road. The rear end of the car was hanging off the end, the rear wheels barely touching.

The video doesn't show how it happened, which is too bad. But it does show him trying to turn the car around so he can drive down the hill. As he drove back and forth an inch at a time, wheels spinning, I thought there was no way he would make it. But when I made the video full screen, I saw the driver's calmly determined expression and I changed my mind.

How would you do in a similar situation?