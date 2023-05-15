Congressman Gerry Connolly's staffers were attacked with a baseball bat in district office

An individual armed with a baseball bat entered Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly's district office this morning, asked for the Virginia lawmaker, then proceeded to attack two of his staffers. They were rushed to the hospital "with non-life-threatening injuries," according to Connolly (see his tweet below), who said, "Right now, our focus in on ensuring they are receiving the care they need."

I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day," Connolly said. "The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff's accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating."

The attacker is now in police custody.