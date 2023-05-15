Cows lead cops directly to reckless driver

In North Carolina on Tuesday, a thrilling adventure unfolded as the police found themselves chasing a suspect with a lead foot, eventually getting help from unlikely sources: cows.
Joshua Minton, 34, decided he wasn't going to stick around for a routine traffic stop. He zoomed away, taking the Boone County police and Watauga County Sheriff's deputies on a car chase. After ditching his ride, Joshua bolted into the wild unknown, leaving the authorities scratching their heads.
That's when some tattletale cattle came to the rescue, ready to lend a hoof (or four) to the search. According to a report on the Town of Boone Police Department's Facebook page, these crime-fighting cows "communicated with the officers as best they could and finally just had the officers follow them to the suspect's location." The police department also joked about adding a "Bovine Tracking Unit." (Neatorama, CBS News)
From the official Boone Police Department press release:
On May 09, 2023, a suspect later identified as Joshua Minton, age 34, of Millers Creek, NC, fled from Boone Police Officers during a traffic stop. The suspect led Boone police and deputies of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office on a chase. The suspect abandoned his vehicle in the area of US Hwy 421 and US Hwy 221 in Deep Gap and fled into an undeveloped area. Due to the suspect's fast and reckless driving our officers were not close enough to see exactly where the suspect ran.
As officers began to search the area they received some unexpected, but welcomed assistance from some local cows. The cows literally led the officers to where the suspect was hiding. In addition to thanking our officers and deputies for putting themselves in harm's way; obviously, we want to express our gratitude to the cows for their assistance.
Mr. Minton was charged with multiple charges to include:
• 1 count of Felony Flee/Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle
• Driving with License Revoked
• Disorderly Conduct