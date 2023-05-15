Cows lead cops directly to reckless driver

In North Carolina on Tuesday, a thrilling adventure unfolded as the police found themselves chasing a suspect with a lead foot, eventually getting help from unlikely sources: cows.

Joshua Minton, 34, decided he wasn't going to stick around for a routine traffic stop. He zoomed away, taking the Boone County police and Watauga County Sheriff's deputies on a car chase. After ditching his ride, Joshua bolted into the wild unknown, leaving the authorities scratching their heads.

That's when some tattletale cattle came to the rescue, ready to lend a hoof (or four) to the search. According to a report on the Town of Boone Police Department's Facebook page, these crime-fighting cows "communicated with the officers as best they could and finally just had the officers follow them to the suspect's location." The police department also joked about adding a "Bovine Tracking Unit." (Neatorama, CBS News)

