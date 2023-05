Much like its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom challenges its players to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions to their problems. Creating odd contraptions out of sticks and faith is a core part of the game, but some players in particular are taking it to its logical extreme… like this fully-functioning Gundam mech, which is both mobile and, terrifyingly, armed.

Ganon won't know what hit him.