Enjoy a high-end laptop for less with this refurbished MacBook Air, now only $385

TL;DR: If you're looking for a high-end yet affordable laptop to get the job done, grab this refurbished MacBook Air with 128GB of storage. It's now on sale for only $384.99 (reg. $1,599).

Nowadays, keeping up with the latest technology can be incredibly costly, but opting for the newest models may not always be what you need. Whether you're looking to replace a broken laptop or have a beater device for days spent running to and fro, you can still experience a high-end device for a fraction of the price.

A refurbished laptop is an excellent option for people looking to stay within budget and be environmentally friendly (Mother Nature will thank you). And with this refurbished 13.3" MacBook Air, which is now only $385 (reg. $1,599), it's possible to enjoy innovative tech without breaking the bank.

There's no denying the popularity of Apple's MacBook Air, as this device accounted for 63% of laptop sales in Q4 of 2020. As Apple's affordable laptop line, the MacBook Air has been a top pick for students, creatives, and remote workers alike. It offers a user-friendly interface with macOS, as well as a large 13.3" display to enjoy crystal-clear images and videos, whether you're viewing work presentations or streaming your favorite show lounging on the couch.

This pre-loved MacBook Air features an Intel HD Graphics 6000 GPU and 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor that works together to render high-quality images and smoothly stream videos, all so you can put together Excel spreadsheets for work or a last-minute PowerPoint for class.

While the refurbished nature of this device might make you second guess it, there's nothing to worry about. This MacBook Air boasts a grade "A" rating, meaning it's in near-mint condition with minimal to zero scuffing on the case. In terms of the laptop's interior, you're left with 128GB of storage, a resolution of 1440×900, and 12-hour battery life so that you can work or play all day.

Still don't believe how incredible this tech is? One verified buyer wrote, "For my family's needs, this refurbished Apple runs as good as new. Perfect for families that are on a budget but would still like to enjoy using a high-end computer. Thanks!"

Upgrade your laptop to a device that boasts innovative features at a more affordable price.

Grab this refurbished MacBook Air from model year 2017 now for just$384.99 (reg. $1,599).

Prices subject to change.