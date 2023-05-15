Explaining the deceptive meme Elon Musk used to whine about media treatment of white people

Washington Post writer Philip Bump's excellent newsletter "How to Read This Chart" examined the white-grievance chart in a meme Elon Musk recently approvingly tweeted about.

Odd, why would the media misrepresent the real situation to such an extreme degree? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2023

Elon used his galaxy brain to slyly suggest that white people rarely commit crimes against black people, but the media unfairly focuses on those cases because it hates Whites so much.

Charts are Bump's beat, so he was right on the case. Leaving aside the very questionable assumption that the media actually does focus disproportionately on white-on-black crime, Bump points to data scientist Kareem Carr, who included in another chart white-on-white violent crime, which cast the issue in a very different light.

MISSING CONTEXT



If we add same-race crime, we see that the vast majority of violent crimes in America involve white victims and white offenders.



If we thought race was a huge factor, and wanted to make the biggest impact on crime numbers, we might want to start there. pic.twitter.com/pmeSePJ6xS — Kareem Carr | Data Scientist (@kareem_carr) May 8, 2023

Bump created another visualization of the data:

"I couldn't resist taking the same data and depicting it differently. On the chart below, each section of the square represents the number of victims of violent crime of each identified race in 2018 (Asian, White, etc.). The colored blobs indicate the distribution of those crimes committed by perpetrators of each race. In total, the square (broken apart for clarity) contains every violent crime included in the BJS data."

(Image published with the permission of Philip Bump)

Bump says: