First-ever Nancy Drew stage musical in works

Get ready for sleuthing and singing as the fictional detective Nancy Drew makes her musical debut in Nancy Drew and the Mystery at Spotlight Manor. This musical adaptation brings the legendary lady crime-solver, who first appeared in children's books in 1930, to the stage for the first time.

Playbill:

[It's] now in development, featuring music by Tony, Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Tony nominee Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls), and a book by two-time Oscar winner Sarah Kernochan. Set to direct is three time Tony winner and Pulitzer Prize recipient James Lapine.

Says Lapine: "After 175 Nancy Drew mysteries that span from her small town of River Heights to exotic locales around the world, the teen detective is about to tackle perhaps the most exotic locale of all to her: a musical theatre camp, Spotlight Manor. Alan, Nell, Sarah and I have been having a ball letting Nancy and her pals take to the stage and sing for the first time."