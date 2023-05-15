Hidden dog discovered in Picasso masterpiece

The Guggenheim Museum recently restored its 1909 Pablo Picasso painting "Le Moulin de la Galette," and Senior Painting Conservator Julie Barten had a hunch about a dark brown shape at the bottom of the painting.

"I had a strong feeling there was something under there," she said.

Modern imaging technology revealed that there is a dog underneath a thin layer of paint.

Barten said, "What we know is that in many instances Picasso painted aspects of the composition and then subsequently obliterated them and transformed them into other compositional elements. This was really part of his practice."

Maybe it turned out the restaurant in which the painting is set didn't allow dogs.

