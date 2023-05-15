Hitler speech played over Austrian commuter train's loudspeaker

In recent days, passengers on Austria's Bregenz-Vienna commuter train have heard recordings of Adolf Hitler speeches over the loudspeaker. The recording included Nazi rally chants of "Heil Hitler" and "Sieg Heil." From the BBC News:

In a statement sent to the BBC, Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) said: "We clearly distance ourselves from the content.

"We can currently assume that the announcements were made by people directly on the train via intercoms. We have reported the matter to the police," the ÖBB said[…]

[Green Party MP David Stoegmueller] said another passenger remarked that when other countries had technical problems, it involved the air conditioning breaking down.

"In Austria, the technical problem is Hitler."