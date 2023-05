Looking for some fashionable footwear to go with your khakis and polo shirt ensemble? Kanye West, the Hitler-praising Holocaust denier, who prefers the moniker Ye, has just the thing: YZY SOCK SHOES.

Get this — they are socks, and they are shoes!

Ye's company, Mascotte Holdings, Inc., recently filed a trademark for YZY SOCK SHOES to sell "Socks; socks with leather soles." Jawohl!