Listen to the playlist Ryuichi Sakamoto made for his own funeral

In preparation for his demise, the great composer and musician Ryuichi Sakamoto—who died of cancer in March at age 71—prepared a playlist for his own funeral. Listen below. (Sakamoto famously created playlists for a Japanese restaurant he frequented in New York City after becoming annoyed with the music the proprietors played.)

Sakamoto's own recordings spanned myriad styles and genres, from the pioneering synth-pop of Yellow Magic Orchestra to experimental film scores, electro, and videogame music. His funeral playlist features beautiful pieces by Ennio Morricone, Claude Debussy, Erik Satie, David Sylvian, Laurel Halo, Bach, and the Bill Evans Trio, among many others.

As his management stated in the playlist announcement, "He truly was with music until the very end."